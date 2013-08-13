Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Liberty's performance revived dramatically in the last couple of years of Marylebone Warwick Balfour's ownership, which corresponds with the arrival of Ed Burstell as buying director. His experience with New York department stores has given him a unique talent for picking the right mix of merchandise. This Verdict company briefing includes sales data, estimated sales densities and market shares.



Scope of the Report:



- Justify and inform development of private label ranges by uncovering Liberty's activity in this area and the impact on sales.

- Benchmark Liberty's department store performance by using Verdict's proprietary sales density and market share data.



Report Highlights:



Liberty has worked hard to build on its British heritage and improve its awareness in the UK and internationally. Teaming up Nike and Levi to create exclusive ranges drives excitement and traffic instore and online, while nurturing design talent through its Best of British Open Call programme underlines its position as an innovative, niche brand



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We believe that beauty at Liberty is performing strongly on the back of its high footfall location and line-up of less widely distributed brand names. It could look at tie-ups in this area, as it has done in fashion, enabling it to differentiate its beauty offer from other London department stores which offer a similar selection of brands



Reasons to Get this Report



- How have Liberty's sales and densities developed and how does Verdict see this changing? How does it allocate its space between categories?

- What is Liberty's market share forecast in 2013, how has this changed in the last five years? Where does it rank in the UK department stores market?

- What has helped to improve the profitability of the business and how has the retailer driven footfall throughout the downturn?



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