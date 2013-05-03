New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the life insurance industry in Uzbekistan. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for claims and expenses. 'Life Insurance Claims and Expenses in Uzbekistan to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the life insurance industry in Uzbekistan. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Uzbek life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for claims and expenses in the life insurance industry in Uzbekistan for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage and combined ratio percentage for the period 2008 through to 2017
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the life insurance industry covering claims and expenses in Uzbekistan
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage and combined ratio percentage
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
