New Market Report Now Available: Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian Life Segment's Written Premium Fell from EUR7.4 Billion in 2008 to EUR6.5 Billion in 2012.

Recently published research from Timetric, "Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian life segment's written premium fell from EUR7.4 billion in 2008 to EUR6.5 billion in 2012.", is now available at Fast Market Research