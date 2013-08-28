New Market Report Now Available: Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Fast Market Research recommends "Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- The German life insurance segment is one of the strongest in Europe in terms of density and penetration. The life insurance segment registered a negative annual growth rate due to the impact of the European sovereign debt crisis in 2011. However, the segment recovered in 2012. As a result of the difficult economic conditions, German consumers are beginning to appreciate the advantages offered by life insurance policies. These advantages include cover against biometric risks and old age guarantees. Biometric risk is the risk that insurers will have to pay pensions, larger death or disability benefits to the insured for a longer time than originally anticipated.
Key Highlights
- The life segment accounted for the largest share of the insurance industry during the review period
- The presence of a strong state pension system affected the penetration level of private life insurance
- The implementation of a financial liberalization policy by the German government in 2004 made it easier for life insurers to begin operating in different countries within the EU
- Germany's low interest rate environment affected insurers and pension funds that have long-term guarantees and are dependent on the performance of their investments
- Bancassurance in Germany is one of the largest bancassurance channels in Europe. In order to increase their consumer base, banks and insurers form close ties to distribute life insurance among German consumers
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Germany:
- It provides historical values for Germany's life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germany's life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Germany
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Germany for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German life insurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Allianz Lebensversicherungs AG, R+V Allgemeine Versicherung AG, AachenMunchener Lebensversicherung AG, Generali Versicherung AG, Zurich Deutscher Herold Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft, Ergo Lebensversicherung AG, Debeka Lebensversicherung AG, HDI-Gerling Lebensversicherung AG, Nurnberger Lebensversicherung AG, AXA Lebensversicherung AG
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