New Market Report Now Available: Life Insurance in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Life insurance was the largest segment in the Thai insurance industry in 2012, accounting for 60.2% of the industry's total written premium. The segment has strong growth potential because of a low insurance penetration rate of 2.7% and citizens' rising disposable incomes. The adverse impact of the 2011 Thai floods made people more aware of the need for cover. However, the segment may face temporary challenges such as the adverse economic conditions in Thailand during the first two quarters of 2013.
Key Highlights
- Life insurance was the largest segment in the Thai insurance industry in 2012, accounting for 60.2% of the industry's total written premium
- Life insurance products are predominantly distributed through the bancassurance distribution channel
- The potential for segmental growth can be gauged by the fact in 2012 around 25% of the country's population were covered by a life insurance policy
- All companies are required to have a capital adequacy ratio of at least 140% as of January 2014; over 90% of the country's life insurance companies have a capital adequacy ratio of 300%
- The Thai life insurance segment is highly concentrated, with the 10 leading insurers accounting for 93.0% of the total written premiums generated in 2011
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Thailand:
- It provides historical values for Thai life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Thai life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Thailand
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Thailand for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Thailand and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Thailand and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Thai life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Thai life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AIA Insurance Thailand, Muang Thai Life Assurance Company Ltd, Thai Life Insurance Co., Ltd, Bangkok Life Assurance Ltd, SCB Life Assurance Public Company Ltd, Krungthai-Axa Life Insurance Public Company Ltd, Ayudhya Allianz CP Life Public Company Ltd, Ocean Life Insurance Company Ltd, ING Life Ltd, Thanachart Life Assurance Company Ltd
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