New Market Report Now Available: Luxury Cigars in Singapore

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Cigars in Singapore"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Luxury cigars recorded current value sales of S$10 million, with value growth of 8% in 2012. With rising disposable incomes among consumers, as well as the influx of tourists in Singapore, the demand for luxury cigars increased, with more consumers trading up to luxury cigars. In addition, incoming tourists also helped drive growth of luxury cigars in Singapore.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Cigars in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cigars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cigars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Luxury Cigars in the United Arab Emirates
- Luxury Cigars in the Philippines
- Luxury Cigars in Indonesia
- Luxury Cigars in Italy
- Luxury Cigars in Germany
- Luxury Cigars in Poland
- Luxury Goods in Poland
- Luxury Cigars in South Korea
- Luxury Cigars in Japan
- Luxury Goods in Canada