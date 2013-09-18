New Market Report Now Available: Luxury Cigars in Turkey

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Cigars in Turkey"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Grey imports continued to have a major impact on sales of luxury cigars at the end of the review period. Most parallel imports come from the United Arab Emirates or Russia. These products are frequently sold in specialist shops and are also illegally sold via internet retailing. Industry experts believe that total parallel import quantities are as much as double official retail sales. Duty free sales in other countries also hindered retail sales in Turkey.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Cigars in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cigars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cigars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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