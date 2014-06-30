New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Travel Goods in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Travel goods are benefiting from the increasing influx of young and affluent expatriates and Chinese and Russian tourists visiting Dubai or Abu Dhabi. While many expatriates are travelling regularly due to business requirements, tourists are often attracted by the broad availability of travel goods in the country.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Travel Goods in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Travel Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Travel Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Travel Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Luxury Goods in the United Arab Emirates
- Vertu Corp in Luxury Goods (United Arab Emirates)
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in the United Arab Emirates
- Tiffany & Co in Luxury Goods (United Arab Emirates)
- Burberry Middle East LLC in Luxury Goods (United Arab Emirates)
- Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in the United Arab Emirates
- Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in the United Arab Emirates
- Luxury Accessories in the United Arab Emirates
- Luxury Cigars in the United Arab Emirates
- Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in the United Arab Emirates