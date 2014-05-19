New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Main Steam Isolation Valves: Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2025"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- "Main Steam Isolation Valves: Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2025" is the latest report from GlobalData. It covers the global Main Steam Isolation Valve (MSIV) market and the key drivers and restraints affecting demand. It also provides the regulatory frameworks governing various countries' nuclear power industries and provides comprehensive information on key market players, ranking them based on their market presence. The market value for nuclear MSIVs in various countries across the world has also been estimated.
Asia-Pacific has the biggest market for MSIVs, followed by Europe. In the global nuclear power market, India has the most extensive plans for nuclear development, which include the construction of more than 35 nuclear reactors. China is estimated to be the second largest market for nuclear MSIVs, followed by South Korea, Russia, US, Vietnam, UK, France and Ukraine.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Analysis of the MSIV market in key regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America
- Analysis of the MSIV market in key emerging nuclear countries: Vietnam, Turkey and UAE
- MSIV market sizes for 2006-2020
- Competitive landscape, including key player ranking
- Qualitative information on market drivers and restraints
- Key updates on major players such as Velan, Flowserve Corporation and Weir Group
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify key regions with potential opportunities for growth in the nuclear MSIV market
- Gain insights into the key players active in the MSIV market in various countries
- Understand the emerging opportunities for players in the nuclear MSIV industry
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Flowserve Corporation, Control Components Inc, Velan Inc, KSB Aktiengesellschaft, Copes-Vulcan, Inc., Weir Group Plc, Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co, Ltd., Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Company, Asco, Toa Valve Engineering, Inc., Bopp & Reuther Group, Arako
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