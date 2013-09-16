Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Fragrances Sector in Japan" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Fragrances market in Japan. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, and the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution, and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Japanese Fragrances sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Japan, despite being a mature market, has a low penetration level of Fragrances. The per capita Fragrances consumption lies below the global average. Fragrances usage in Japan is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 1.4% during 2007-2017, picking up pace after two years of decline in 2009 and 2011 due to economic recession and natural disaster. The overall growth in the market will be primarily driven by the Female Fragrances category, though Male Fragrances market is also expected to take off driven by higher grooming need of Japanese males.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Premium Fragrances category to witness robust growth as Japanese consumers look to Fragrances as a rewarding indulgence by trading up to the highest quality, most exclusive, Fragrances. Tokyo, with most number of millionaires in the world provides good opportunity for international companies to expand the market.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Japanese Fragrances sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Fragrances categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Fragrances sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of major Fragrances categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Fragrances categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Japanese Fragrances sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
The youth and teenage market is a potential growth market, leading many international companies to launch products that are youth-oriented. Advances in communication technology and media have enabled teenagers to be even more social, re-affirming the group identities that often drive teenager's product choices.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Shiseido, Chanel, L'Occitane, Coty Inc., Parfums Salvador Dali, Ito Yokada, Sogo and Seibu, AEON, Takashimaya
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