New Food market report from Canadean: "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report provides a concise overview of the Prepared Meals market in Mexico. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Mexican Prepared Meals sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Prepared Meals market is growing due to the increase in the number of women in the workforce and single person and one-parent family units. While growth has been steady in local currency terms, closely matching volume growth, volatile exchange rates have added complexity to the market for international companies. This has caused volatile growth in the Mexican Prepared Meals market in US$ terms, even as volumes have grown at a relatively constant rate.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Rising disposable incomes is helping consumers fulfill their desire to seek out new culinary experiences. This is driving the consumption of premium and local varieties of Prepared Meals products in Mexico.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Mexican Prepared Meals sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across three Prepared Meals categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Prepared Meals sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of three Prepared Meals categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across Prepared Meals categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Mexican Prepared Meals sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets accounts for majority share in Prepared Meals distribution because most of these products need to be refrigerated and larger freezer are available only with these retail chains.
Price and health are increasingly important for Mexican consumers as the Prepared Meal sector evolves to take into account pressures on consumer spending and rising awareness of health and wellness issues.
Ready Meals is the most valuable and fastest growing category in Prepared Meal market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Grupo Bimbo, Femesa, The Schwan Food Company, Del Real Foods, Sigma Alimentos, S. A. de C. V., Walmart, Soriana, Oxxo, Chedraui
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