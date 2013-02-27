Fast Market Research recommends "MediPoint: Bioabsorbable Stents - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease are global public health and socioeconomic issues that affect millions of lives each year. Bioabsorbable stents, which provide transient support to the vessel and degrade overtime, are viable alternatives to permanent drug-eluting and bare metal stent implants. In the report, bioabsorbable stents are defined as fully biodegradable stents that completely disappear over time. The emerging Bioabsorbable Stent (BAS) market is steadily growing in the major markets in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK), dominated by Abbott Vascular and Kyoto Medical Planning, with new entrants including Biotronik, REVA Medical and Elixir Medical Corporation. In the US, bioabsorbable stents have not received regulatory approval and are not available for sale. By the end of our forecast period, the competitive landscape will experience significant change due to the launch of BAS products in the US, the expansion of approved indications to include patients with more complex forms of coronary and peripheral artery disease and the entry of new companies such as OrbusNeich and Arterial Remodelling Technologies by 2018. This report is built using data and information sourced from secondary sources and primary research interviews with leading Interventional Cardiologists, Cardiovascular Surgeons and Interventional Radiologists with in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview of coronary and peripheral artery disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized Bioabsorbable Stent market revenue, annual cost of disease and BAS adoption pattern data from 2009-2011 and forecast for seven years to 2018.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement considerations, and implications for the BAS market.
- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different stages of development, emerging trends and mechanisms of implantation under development, including investigation of repositionability, device size, expansion mechanism, valve conformance, durability and material selection.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global BAS market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global BAS market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Vascular, Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, REVA Medical, Inc., Elixir Medical Corporation, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Tepha, Inc., OrbusNeich, Arterius, Zorion Medical, S3V Vascular Technologies, ICON Interventional Systems, Amaranth Medical
