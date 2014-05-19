Fast Market Research recommends "MediPoint: Neurovascular Interventions - Current and Future Players" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The global neurovascular interventions market is a vast, double-digit market that consists of innovative and emerging technologies. Rapid advances in the field of neurovascular interventions and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the potential of therapeutic applications. The neurovascular interventions market consists of four device segments including embolization, revascularization, mechanicalthrombectomy and access/support devices.
The report identifies and analyzes the key companies shaping and driving the Neurovascular Interventions market. The report provides insight into the competitive Neurovascular Interventions landscape, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading doctors, with in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
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Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Neurovascular Interventions
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as doctors using Neurovascular Interventions in clinical practice.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the Neurovascular Interventions market.
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BALT Extrusion, Covidien, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Gore Medical, Medtronic, Aachen Resonance, Acandis, B. Braun, Blockade Medical, Contego Medical, Gardia Medical, InspireMD, ITGI Medical, Medikit, Merlin MD, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Minvasys, Neuravi, Optimed, Phenox GmBH, Reverse Medical, Sequent Medical, Valor Medical
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