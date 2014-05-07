Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Menswear in Denmark", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Menswear continued to have an above average performance due to retailers realising that Danish men were putting more focus on their appearance. The classic stereotypical view, where men do not care about their looks in order not to be perceived as vain slowly started to disappear since the 1990s and during the review period men increasingly started to dress in more advanced or eye-catching clothing. In addition, more companies such as the leading players Bestseller and H&M caught up with this...
Euromonitor International's Menswear in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Outerwear, Men's Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Menswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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