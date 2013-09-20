New Market Report Now Available: Merck & Co Inc in Consumer Health (World)

Fast Market Research recommends "Merck & Co Inc in Consumer Health (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- One of the most successful pharmaceutical companies of the 20th century, Merck & Co Inc - known as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada - has been a major player in the global consumer health market since its 2009 acquisition of Schering-Plough Corp. After years of over relying on its Claritin brand, Merck has signalled new interest in expanding its consumer health portfolio through deals like its recent in-licensing of the OTC overactive bladder treatment Oxytrol...
Euromonitor International's Merck & Co Inc in Consumer Health (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Health industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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