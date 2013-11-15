New Transportation research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to experience the greatest population growth of all the world's regions in the coming decade. Carmakers are therefore increasingly drawn to the region. There are, however, stark contrasts in the opportunities across the Middle East and Africa, and one strategy does certainly not fit all.
Euromonitor International's new Automotive reports are designed specifically for stakeholders in the automotive industry and are compiled from Euromonitor's unrivalled range of global macro-economic and consumer intelligence. This innovative approach assesses myriad 'pull' factors that help shape the future of vehicle demand: from consumer lifestyles to income and expenditure; from demographics and household profiles to social technologies. Automotive also draws upon perspectives from Euromonitor's coverage of other industries, including Consumer Electronics, Consumer Finance and Travel and Tourism.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Automotive products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
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