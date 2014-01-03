New Market Report Now Available: Milk in China

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Milk in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Milk in China industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the China milk market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The milk market consists of the retail sale of concentrated milk, fresh liquid milk, long-life liqiud milk and powdered milk.
- The Chinese milk market had total revenues of $11.0bn in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -2.8% between 2008 and 2012.
- The long-life liquid milk (unflavored) segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $3.5bn, equivalent to 31.6% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.3% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $15.0bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the milk market in China
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the milk market in China
Leading company profiles reveal details of key milk market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the China milk market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the China economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the China milk market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the China milk market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the China milk market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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