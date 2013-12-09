Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Identity Infrastructure, Applications, and Services 2014 - 2019" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Driven by the growing surge for mobile interactions, mobile commerce and online digital purchasing, carriers worldwide are investing in mobile identity infrastructure as an economically efficient solution fraud detection/prevention and identity theft issues.
The ability to leverage network assets, such as the Subscriber Database Management (SDM) system, and the potential for incremental revenue from third-parties such as credit bureaus, banks, and credit card companies, makes mobile identity a high priority service for carriers worldwide. Mind commerce thus expects that mobile identity infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 17% over the next five years eventually accounting for nearly USD 12 Billion in revenues by the end of 2019.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report provides an in-depth assessment of the Mobile Identity application market, including business models, market drivers, challenges, value chain analysis, operator and vendor strategies, and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2014 to 2019.
The report covers the following topics:
- Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting mobile identity and fraud management solutions
- A Review of mobile identity applications Deployments: A review of major mobile commerce identity solution deployments by Carriers and vendors worldwide
- Carrier Strategies: An analysis of how Carriers will position themselves to capitalize on mobile identity opportunity in the next generation networks and LTE.
- Case Studies: Use Cases for Mobile ID: Banking/Finance examples
- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the mobile identity market from 2014 to 2019
- Mobile identity Industry Roadmap 2014 - 2019: An analysis of the roadmap for the industry from 2014 to 2019
Key Findings:
- Mind Commerce predicts a ten-fold increase in mobile data traffic between 2014 and 2019, leading to increased need for mobile identity
- Mobile Banking and mobile commerce (payments, shopping, loan applications) are major applications for mobile identity solutions
- The US region will lead the market from a regional perspective that will account for nearly USD 21%of the market by 2019
Questions Answered in Report:
- Which vendors are leading the market?
- How is the industry's value chain structured?
- What are the major mobile identity applications?
- What benefit does mobile identity bring to carriers?
- How much will the mobile identity markets be worth in 2019?
- What will be the regional outlook for revenue in the mobile identity market?
- What benefits do mobile identity deployments bring to mobile commerce vendors?
Target Audience:
- Financial institutions
- Mobile network operators
- Mobile commerce providers
- Law enforcement authorities
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