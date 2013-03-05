New Market Report Now Available: Mobile Phones: Global Industry Guide

Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Phones: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Mobile Phones: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Mobile Phones industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global mobile phones market grew by 8.5% in 2011 to reach a value of $150.4 billion.
In 2016, the global mobile phones market is forecast to have a value of $203.8 billion, an increase of 35.5% since 2011.
The global mobile phones market grew by 7.9% in 2011 to reach a volume of 1,348.4 million units.
In 2016, the global mobile phones market is forecast to have a volume of 1,853.7 million units, an increase of 37.5% since 2011.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 60.7% of the global mobile phones market value.
