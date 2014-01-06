New Market Report Now Available: Mobile Phones in the US

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Mobile Phones in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Volume sales of smartphones reached 97.7 million handsets in the US 2012, with volume sales increasing by 26%. The smartphone has emerged as a vital tool for personal and business communications, quickly replacing basic feature phones as an essential purchase for the majority of US consumers. 2012 saw the advent of low cost, affordable smartphones as the ownership of handsets based on the Android operating system expanded rapidly.
Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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