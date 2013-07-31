New Business research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- MarketLine's Company Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments reports offer a comprehensive breakdown of the organic and inorganic growth activity undertaken by an organization to sustain its competitive advantage.
Project Description:
MarketLines' Mondelez International, Inc. (formerly Kraft Foods, Inc.) Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments report includes business description, detailed reports on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestments, capital raisings, venture capital investments, ownership and partnership transactions undertaken by Mondelez International, Inc. (formerly Kraft Foods, Inc.) since January 2007.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope:
- Provides intelligence on Mondelez International, Inc. (formerly Kraft Foods, Inc.)'s M&A, strategic partnerships and alliances, capital raising and private equity transactions.
- Detailed reports of various financial transactions undertaken by Mondelez International, Inc. (formerly Kraft Foods, Inc.) and its subsidiaries since 2007.
- Information about key financial and legal advisors for Mondelez International, Inc. (formerly Kraft Foods, Inc.)'s financial deals transactions.
- Financial deals tables and charts covering deal value and volumes trend, deal types and geography-based deal activity.
Highlights:
This report includes Mondelez International, Inc. (formerly Kraft Foods, Inc.)'s contact information and business summary, tables, graphs, a list of partners and targets, a breakdown of financial and legal advisors, deal types, top deals by deal value, detailed deal reports, and descriptions and contact details of the partner, target, investor, and vendor firms, where disclosed.
The profile also includes detailed deal reports for all M&A, private equity, public offering, venture financing, partnership and divestment transactions undertaken by Mondelez International, Inc. (formerly Kraft Foods, Inc.). These deal reports contain information about target company financials, sources of financing, method of payment, deal values, and advisors for various parties, where disclosed.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Access comprehensive financial deals data along with charts and graph covering M&A, private equity, and partnerships and alliances.
- Form an independent opinion about Mondelez International, Inc. (formerly Kraft Foods, Inc.)'s growth strategies through the organic and inorganic activities undertaken since 2007.
- Track your competitors' business structure and growth strategies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mondelez International, Inc. (formerly Kraft Foods, Inc.)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The International Petroleum Investment Company - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Navistar International Corporation (formerly International Truck & Engine Corp) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Sunwah International Limited (formerly Kingsway International Holdings Limited) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- International SOS (formerly AEA International) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Yongye International, Inc. (formerly Yongye Biotechnology International, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Glencore International Plc - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- American International Group, Inc. - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- International Business Machines Corporation - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Tyco International, Ltd. - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Essilor International - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report