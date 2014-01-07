New Pharmaceuticals market report from GBI Research: "Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Gastric and Esophageal Cancers to 2019 - Crowded Late-Stage Pipelines and Favorable Market Conditions Encourage Robust Growth"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Gastric and Esophageal Cancers to 2019 - Crowded Late-Stage Pipelines and Favorable Market Conditions Encourage Robust Growth
Summary
GBI Research has released the pharma report "Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Gastric and Esophageal Cancers to 2019 - Crowded Late-Stage Pipelines and Favorable Market Conditions Encourage Robust Growth" Gastric and esophageal cancers are two orphan cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. They are often diagnosed at advanced, incurable stages due to a late onset of symptoms, but are also associated with low survival rates in the early stages of disease.
Currently the primary treatment options are chemotherapy and surgery, which are used wherever possible. One monoclonal Antibody (mAb), Herceptin (trastuzumab) is marketed for use in suitable patients with advanced gastric or gastro-esophageal junction cancer.
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However, the late-stage pipelines for these indications include many promising mAb candidates which are anticipated to enter the market during the forecast period. Additionally, current market conditions are favorable for new mAbs, with high pricing patterns and weak impact from biosimilar exposure. As a result of this, GBI Research believes the global market has the potential to grow to a value of $766m by 2019.
Scope
- A brief introduction to the two indications, including the disease's pathogenesis, risk factors, diagnosis and treatment algorithms.
- In-depth analysis of Herceptin, including analysis of its safety, efficacy, treatment patterns and strengths/weaknesses.
- A comprehensive review of the pipeline for mAbs in gastric and esophageal cancer, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market in the forecast period. The pipeline is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, molecule types and molecular targets.
- Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate analyses for each molecule type and mechanism of action.
- Multi-scenario forecast data of the market to 2019, taking into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets including the US, Canada, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain.
- Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the unmet need in the treatment of these cancers, the role of Herceptin and the areas of opportunity for other mAbs to enter the market.
- Understand the vast scope of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent.
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