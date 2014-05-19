Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "Multiple Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, H1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Multiple Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
Summary
Global Markets Direct's, 'Multiple Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, H1 2014', provides an overview of the Multiple Sclerosis's therapeutic pipeline.
This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Multiple Sclerosis, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Multiple Sclerosis and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.
Global Markets Direct's report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Multiple Sclerosis
- The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Multiple Sclerosis and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- A review of the Multiple Sclerosis products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- A detailed assessment of monotherapy and combination therapy pipeline projects
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Biogen Idec Inc., Amgen Inc., Athersys, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, MedImmune, LLC, Biotest AG, Alkermes Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., AbGenomics International, Inc., Plexxikon Inc., Apitope International NV, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Aphios Corporation, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Biocon Limited, Eisai Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd, Exelixis, Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corporation, OPKO Health, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., 4SC AG, Addex Therapeutics, Evotec AG, Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., Harbor Therapeutics, Inc., Neuralstem, Inc., Antisense Therapeutics Limited, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Karo Bio AB, Almirall, S.A., Lpath, Inc., Bionomics Limited, MultiCell Technologies, Inc., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc., Nutra Pharma Corporation, Compugen Ltd., Critical Outcome Technologies Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Accentia Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., ProMetic Life Sciences Inc., Xenetic Biosciences plc, HanAll Biopharma Co., Ltd., Cytos Biotechnology AG, LG Life Sciences, Ltd., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Resverlogix Corp., Sareum Holdings plc, Transgene Biotek Limited, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Morphotek, Inc., Digna Biotech, S.L., Antitope Ltd., Axxam SpA, Pieris AG, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, Trophos SA, Argos Therapeutics, Inc., Affectis Pharmaceuticals AG, Coronado Biosciences, Inc., MacroGenics, Inc., Q Therapeutics, Inc., Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vaccinex, Inc., Kineta, Inc., MSM Protein Technologies, Inc., Vascular Biogenics Ltd., Endocyte, Inc., Theraclone Sciences, Inc., Effimune SAS, Siena Biotech S.p.A., Virogenomics, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Bolder Biotechnology, Inc., Aegis Therapeutics, LLC, Cellceutix Corporation, Biovista Inc., SanBio, Inc., KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Provid Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biokine Therapeutics Ltd., Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., OncoImmune, Inc., to-BBB technologies BV, PharmaEssentia Corporation, KAHR medical Ltd., M's Science Corporation, Phenomenome Discoveries, Inc., Lycera Corp., MAKScientific, LLC, RhinoCyte, Inc., Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH, Pfenex Inc., Vicore Pharma AB, Cellmid Limited, Varinel, Inc., Cognosci, Inc., Immune Technologies and Medicine GmbH, Targazyme, Inc., Nectid, Inc., ProNoxis AB, Nuron Biotech, Inc., Cell Cure Neurosciences, Ltd., GeNeuro SA, VivaCell Biotechnology Espana S.L., Forward Pharma A/S, Genervon Biopharmaceuticals, LLC, Regenesance BV, Inbiopro Solutions Pvt. Ltd., BRAINco Biopharma, S.L., SOM Biotech SL, Immune Response BioPharma, Inc., Bionure Farma, S.L., IntelliCell BioSciences Inc., International Biotechnology Center Generium, Visionary Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, CalAsia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Sage Therapeutics, Lanthio Pharma B.V., ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc., Biomar Microbial Technologies, ImmuNext, Inc., Toleranzia AB, XL-protein GmbH, Glialogix, Inc., Bionature E.A. Ltd., Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd
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