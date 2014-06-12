New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Iran"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Socioeconomic changes caused consumers to have higher disposable incomes in 2013. As a consequence, they were able to afford nappies/diapers/pants more often than in the past. In 2013, mid- and high-income consumers continued to purchase nappies/diapers/pants, boosting the growth of the category. Consumers were able to spend on the products they considered convenient, and chose to purchase nappies/diapers/pants.
Competitive Landscape
Kimberly Bolivia SA led value sales of nappies/diapers/pants in 2013. The company's brand Huggies is a favourite among consumers. Earlier in the review period this brand was expensive and out of reach for most mid-income consumers. However, in 2013, thanks to an increase in the purchasing power of consumers, Bolivians were able to afford these products. In addition, the company invests in the distribution and advertising of its brands.
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Industry Prospects
Nappies/diapers/pants is set to post CAGRs of 5% in constant value and volume terms over the period 2013-2018. Growth is expected to be driven by price affordability and distribution in the forecast period. Players in nappies/diapers/pants are likely to continue bundling their products to attract consumers in Bolivia. If economic conditions remain favourable in the forecast period, it is likely that nappies/diapers/pants will continue to post healthy rates of growth.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Nappies/Diapers/Pants industry in Bolivia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Nappies/Diapers/Pants industry in Bolivia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bolivia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bolivia?
- What are the major brands in Bolivia?
- How are decreasing birth rates in developed economies impact the sales of nappies/diapers/pants?
- Which countries offer the biggest potential for environmentally friendly nappies/diapers?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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