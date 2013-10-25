New Market Report Now Available: Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in Norway

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in Norway"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Naturally healthy is the second-largest health and wellness packaged food category in Norway, accounting for over one third of retail value sales in 2012. The demand for naturally healthy packaged food is highest for products that do not contain artificial additives. Naturally healthy packaged food and beverages are perceived to help counter obesity and control weight. Naturally healthy food and drink is promoted by the health authorities as the best way to tackle the rising rate of obesity...
Euromonitor International's Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in Norway report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: NH High Fibre Food, NH Honey, NH Oils and Fats, NH Snack Bars, NH Sour Milk Products, NH Soy Products, NH Sweet and Savoury Snacks, Other NH Frozen Meat Substitutes, Other NH Ready Meals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Naturally Healthy Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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