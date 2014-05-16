Fast Market Research recommends "Netherlands - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts" from BuddeComm, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Further market consolidation indicative of improved services and lower customer costs into 2014
The mature Dutch telecom market has one of the most progressive broadband sectors in the world, with effective cross-platform competition stimulated by numerous fibre deployments. There is also strong competition in the mobile sector, and a progressive digital TV platform with the services of the dominant cable companies being complemented by KPN's Digitenne and IPTV offerings.
With the broadband penetration rate among the highest in the world, the Netherlands benefits from comprehensive DSL and cable networks and a government-stimulated emphasis on fibre network roll-outs. The acquisition by Liberty Global of the remaining shares in Ziggo will provide a competitor to KPN with near national reach, stimulating each operator to upgrade their networks to avoid churn and retain their customer base. In this environment, customers can anticipate improved network capabilities in coming years, and competitive pricing for services.
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The Dutch TV market benefits from a comprehensive cable network reaching almost all TV homes, together with upgraded DSL networks which provide IPTV services to most households. The country was the first to complete the move to DTTV broadcasting, in late 2006. Its excellent broadband infrastructure also forms the bedrock of popular bundled services offered by KPN and the cable services of Ziggo and UPC Nederland.
The Netherlands has continued to show growth in the mobile market. In common with other advanced European markets, the 3G and 4G sectors are the main drivers for subscriber growth, with much emphasis among operators to extend their LTE footprints nationally.
Data in this report is the latest available at the time of preparation and may not be for the current year
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