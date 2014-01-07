New Market Report Now Available: Next Generation Banking Models in a Multi Channel World

Fast Market Research recommends "Next Generation Banking Models in a Multi Channel World" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- The digitization of banks has made transactions more convenient, but the need for human interaction will prompt branch banking's evolution. Retail branches remain the core banking channel, though the advancement of technology and associated changes in consumer behavior has led to the growth of alternative channels for transactions.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of branch network development in a multi-channel world
- It provides an insight into next generation banking models
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain an understanding of branch banking best practice
- Learn about the most effective branch banking business models
- Find out more on key emerging branch banking models
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