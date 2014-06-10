Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Non-Grocery Retailers in Bosnia-Herzegovina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The 2% current value growth of non-grocery retailers was stronger than average CAGR recorded during the review period (1%). The economy is still weak in Bosnia-Herzegovina, but consumers and those retailers which managed to survive a difficult period for non-grocery, which escalated during the 2009-2010 period, seem to have adapted to these unfavourable conditions and are reviving growth in non-grocery.
Competitive Landscape
Fis, Robot General Trading Co and Economic led sales in the non-grocery retailer category in 2013, with respective value shares of 8%, 7% and 4%. Fis and Robot General Trading Co both operate a chained network of department store outlets, through which they offer a very versatile range of grocery and non-grocery products at affordable prices. The third company, Economic, tops these two in terms of number of outlets and sales space, deploying an effective franchising strategy. It is interesting to notice that both Fis and Economic were founded and still operate from a small town in central Bosnia, Vitez, which managed to create a very healthy climate for businesses during the second half of the 1990s and early 2000s.
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Industry Prospects
Relative to average performance recorded during the review period, non-grocery retailers in Bosnia-Herzegovina are likely to perform better over the forecast period in terms of sales value excluding VAT. Growth of the category during the review period was disrupted by the recession which affected non-grocery more than grocery. Over the forecast period, non-grocery will be driven by the growing disposable income of consumers. Since demand for grocery items is more or less fixed, demand for non-grocery items is likely to benefit more from any future income increase.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Non-Grocery Retailers industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Non-Grocery Retailers industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Non-Grocery Retailers in Bosnia-Herzegovina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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