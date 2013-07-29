New Market Report Now Available: Non-Life Insurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The Romanian non-life insurance segment declined at a CAGR of -2.7% during the review period. This was due to the global financial crisis in 2009 and rising concern over sovereign debt in the country and other European Union (EU) member states, which adversely impacted the nation's economic development. Growth in the segment was also adversely affected by the rapid decline in passenger car sales. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), car sales in the EU declined by an average of 8.2% in 2012, while the situation was poorer in Romania, declining by 18% in the same year. Furthermore, falling property prices in Romania have had a negative impact on property insurance sales, which subsequently influenced overall growth in the segment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The Romanian non-life insurance segment declined at a CAGR of -2.7% during the review period. This was due to the global financial crisis in 2009 and rising concern over sovereign debt in the country and other European Union (EU) member states, which adversely impacted the nation's economic development
- Romanian GDP at constant prices is expected to grow at annual rates of 1.6%, 2.0%, 2.3%, 2.9% and 3.3% over the forecast period (2013-2017). This is expected to fuel demand for non-life insurance cover
- Non-life has better penetration in the Romanian insurance industry
- A large proportion of residential property in Romania is yet to be insured
- The non-life insurance segment, which accounts for a significant share of the Romanian insurance industry, is highly concentrated
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Romania:
- It provides historical values for Romania's non-life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Romania's non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Romania
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Romania for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Romania and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Romania and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Romanian non-life insurance market and each sector within it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Astra Asigur?ri, Allianz-?iriac Asigur?ri SA, Omniasig VIG SA, Asirom Vienna Insurance Group SA, BCR Asigur?ri de Via??, Generali Asigur?ri SA, Uniqa Asigur?ri SA, Carpatica Asigur?ri SA
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Croatia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Jordan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Latvia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017