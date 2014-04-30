Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Non-Store Retailing in Uzbekistan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Over the review period non-store retailing was represented by two channels - direct selling and internet retailing. Popularity in rural areas and housewives made direct selling especially popular and dominating in this segment. However, in 2012 several direct selling operators were found to be involved in illegal sales, grey imports and tax evasion, which resulted in heavy penalties and suspension of the right of retailing.
Euromonitor International's Non-Store Retailing in Uzbekistan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Direct Selling, Homeshopping, Internet Retailing, Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Non-Store Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in Uzbekistan
- Non-Grocery Retailers in Uzbekistan
- Grocery Retailers in Uzbekistan
- Global Online Retailing Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Retailing in the US
- Retailing in France
- Retailing in Brazil
- Retailing in Austria
- Retailing in Poland
- Retailing in New Zealand