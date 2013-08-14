New Market Report Now Available: NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in the United Arab Emirates

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Even though attitudes towards tobacco and smoking are slowly changing in the United Arab Emirates, cigarettes remain cheap in the country in comparison with the cost of cigarettes in Western countries. Much of the reasonably favourable attitude towards smoking in the United Arab Emirates is due to the strong tradition of shisha smoking in the country. In the United Arab Emirates, smoking shisha is considered to be fashionable and more socially acceptable than cigarette smoking among both men...
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Health in the United Arab Emirates
- United Arab Emirates Hospital Supplies Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in the United Kingdom
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in South Korea
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in the Philippines
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in the Czech Republic
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Latvia
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Australia
- United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices Market Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018