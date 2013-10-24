New Market Report Now Available: Nuclear Energy: Global Industry Guide

New Energy market report from MarketLine: "Nuclear Energy: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Global Nuclear Energy industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global nuclear energy market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global nuclear energy market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key nuclear energy market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global nuclear energy industry had total revenues of $137.0bn in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -8.1% between 2008 and 2012.
Industry production volumes declined with a CARC of -2.5% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 2,285.6 thousand GWh in 2012.
The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.0% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $192.0bn by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global nuclear energy market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global nuclear energy market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global nuclear energy market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global nuclear energy market in relation to its regional counterparts?
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