Fast Market Research recommends "Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals & Stable Isotopes Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2017" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals [SPECT/PET Radioisotopes (Technetium, F-18)], [Beta/Alpha radiation therapy (I131, Y-90)], [Applications (Cancer/Oncology, Cardiac)] & Stable Isotopes (Deuterium, C-13) Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2017
The global radiopharmaceuticals market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2012 and is poised to reach $5.5 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 7.8%.
A study conducted by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that Tc-99m diagnostic procedures are expected to increase by 15% to 20% in mature markets such as Europe, North America, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Oceania between 2010 and 2030. Radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and dementia are also being preferred by practitioners besides conventional treatment. Further, upcoming radioisotopes such as Ra-223 (Alpharadin) and Ga-68 possess huge potential for clinical applications. The scheduled shutdown of the NRU reactor in 2016 and OSIRIS in France in 2018 is, however, a major threat for manufacturers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The therapy market is predominantly driven by its oncologic applications. Since conventional treatment procedures of cancer, surgery and chemotherapy have significant side effects, radioisotopes are being preferred by medical practitioners due to minimum or no side effects. The radiopharmaceutical therapy market is expected to grow significantly with the launch of the much-desired Alpharadin (Ra-223) in the near future. This isotope has tremendous potential to take up market share of beta emitters and brachytherapy.
North America is the dominant market for diagnostic radioisotopes with 49% share. The U.S. is the largest consumer market for radiopharmaceuticals in North America, while Canada is one of the largest producers of Tc-99m. Major players in the radiopharmaceuticals market are Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Covidien, Plc (Ireland), GE Healthcare (U.K.), IBA Group (Belgium), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Nordion, Inc. (Canada), and Siemens Healthcare (PETNET) (Germany).
The stable isotopes market was led by two players - Cambridge Isotope Laboratories (CIL) (U.S.) and Isotec (Sigma Aldrich) (U.S.) - in 2012; they jointly contributed more than 90% to the global revenue.
Scope of the Report
The radioisotope and stable isotope markets have been segmented according to the type of isotope, and applications. Both of these markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market
Diagnostic
SPECT
Tc-99m
Tl-201
Ga-67
I-123
Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- European Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market & Stable Isotopes - Global Trends & Forecast to 2017
- Nuclear Imaging Equipment - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Global Ammunition Market (Large Caliber, Medium Caliber and Small Caliber) (2012 - 2017)
- Global Low (Zero) Emission Vehicle Market By Degree Of Hybridization & Type Of Traction Battery Used, Forecast, Market Trends & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Computed Tomography (CT) Systems - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Cyber-Security Market - Global Forecast & Trends (2012 - 2017)
- Global Commercial Aviation In-Flight Entertainment & Communications Market, (2012 - 2017)
- Fuel Assemblies for Nuclear Power: - Global Market Size, Average Pricing, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020
- United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2017 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others