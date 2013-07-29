Recently published research from GBI Research, "Offshore Drilling Industry in Europe to 2016 - Norway a Driving Force for the European Offshore Drilling Industry, Reserves and Development Projects", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Offshore Drilling Industry in Europe to 2016 - Norway a Driving Force for the European Offshore Drilling Industry, Reserves and Development Projects". The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the offshore drilling industry in Europe and highlights the various concerns, shifting trends and major happenings in regions worldwide.
Scope
- Overview and analysis of the offshore drilling industry of Europe
- Analysis of the historical trends and forecasts to 2016
- Analysis and forecasts of offshore wells drilled and offshore drilling expenditure
- Provides country-specific data analysis of Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands, UK, Russia, FSU and others
- Analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the offshore drilling industry in Europe
- Analyzes the competitive scenario in the offshore drilling industry in Europe
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the offshore drilling industry in Europe
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the offshore drilling industry in Europe
- Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insights on the future opportunities and critical success factors in the offshore drilling industry in Europe
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major players in the offshore drilling industry in Europe
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
