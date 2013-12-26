New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Helping to bridge the seven year gap between life expectancy and healthy life expectancy, the report highlights the opportunities to target the health concerns of the ageing population, subject to regional demand. It explores how the utilisation of a range of functional ingredients could provide a means to return growth to certain health positionings, the performance of which has levelled off in recent years, including cardiovascular health, bone and joint health, brain health and vision health.
Euromonitor International's Opportunities to Target the Ageing through Functional Food and Drink global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the health and wellness marketplace, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends, categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing wellbeing market - be they new product developments, packaging and ingredients innovations, introduction of new regulatory schemes, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Health and Wellness in Taiwan
- Health and Wellness in the US
- Health and Wellness in Italy
- Health and Wellness in Indonesia
- Health and Wellness in China
- Health and Wellness in Australia
- Opportunities for Western Food and Drink Brands in China
- Probiotics Market By Products (Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements, Specialty Nutrients, Animal Feed), Applications (Regular, Therapeutic, Preventive Health Care) & Ingredients (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, Yeast)
- Israel Food & Drink Report 2014
- Global Functional Food Survey: Trends and Insights 2014-2016