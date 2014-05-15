New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- In a global sense, Orkla has only a modest presence. However, regionally the company is a leader in a number of packaged food categories. Orkla's recent acquisition of Rieber & Son has given it a stronger presence in Eastern Europe. Meanwhile, its ongoing attempts to restructure are creating a more streamlined and focused business.
Euromonitor International's Orkla Group in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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