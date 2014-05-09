Fast Market Research recommends "Pakistan: Data and VAS to compensate for voice" from Pyramid Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- 'Pakistan: Data and VAS to compensate for voice' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Pakistan's mobile and fixed telecommunications markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Pakistani market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony , broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
Key Findings
- The Pakistani communications market generated an estimated US$4.5bn in revenue in 2013.
- Given the introduction of new technologies and regulatory reforms, we expect the market to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2013 to 2018, generating cumulative service revenue of $30.46bn during the five years to 2018.
- Mobile penetration will reach 72% at the end of 2013, and mobile service will generate $3.25bn in revenue.
- Fixed voice service generated an estimated $704m in revenue in 2013; we expect the segment to shrink at a CAGR of -8.6% from 2013 to 2018. Revenue from fixed broadband Internet services, meanwhile, will expand at a CAGR of 9% during the period, reaching $259m in 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
"Pakistan: Data and VAS to compensate for voice" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Pakistan today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Pakistan's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Pakistan in a regional context; a review of market size and trends compared with other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Pakistan.
- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data markets.
- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video between 2013 and 2018.
- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PTCL, Etisalat, Telenor Group, Mobilink, Zong, Al Warid, Ufone, Telecard.
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