New Market Report Now Available: Paper Products in Austria - a Snapshot (2012)

Fast Market Research recommends "Paper Products in Austria - a Snapshot (2012)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Paper Products in Austria by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers toilet paper, facial tissues and kitchen paper. Market size is based on sales for household use through all retail outlets including directly to consumer. Market size for Paper Products in Austria is given in EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Austria. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Paper Products in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Paper Products in China - a Snapshot (2012)
- Paper Products in India - a Snapshot (2012)
- Paper Products in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)
- Paper Products in the US - a Snapshot (2012)
- Paper Products in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)
- Paper Products in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Paper Products in Russia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Paper Products in France - a Snapshot (2012)
- Paper Products in Malaysia - a Snapshot (2012)