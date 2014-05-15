Fast Market Research recommends "Pasta in Vietnam" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Over the review period, pasta became more familiar to Vietnamese consumers. The number of Western restaurants such as Pizza Hut increased strongly, thus helping to raise awareness of these types of food. However, pasta was mostly consumed in foodservice outlets rather than at home, due to the fact that not many Vietnamese consumers know how to cook pasta as it is not traditional Vietnamese food.
Euromonitor International's Pasta in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Pasta, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Dried Pasta.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pasta market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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