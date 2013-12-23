New Market Report Now Available: Personal Accessories in the United Kingdom

Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accessories in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- In a tough retail environment, and with it not being such a dynamic market in general, it is perhaps no surprise that personal accessories continued to decline in volume terms for the sixth consecutive year, and increased at a slower rate in current value terms in 2013 than in 2012. This indicates that unit prices are generally increasing, largely thanks to the strong performance of the luxury segment and rising commodity prices. Bags and luggage saw by far the strongest performance, being the...
Euromonitor International's Personal Accessoriesin United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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