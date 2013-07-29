Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Croatia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The Croatian personal accident and health insurance segment is small in terms of the total Croatian insurance industry's gross written premium in 2012. Croatia has a mixed system of healthcare, with both the public and private sectors contributing to healthcare financing. Segment growth during the review period was affected by slow economic growth and rising unemployment. Over the forecast period, cost control strategies by insurers, rising healthcare expenditure and a favorable regulatory framework will contribute to this growth.
Key Highlights
- The Croatian personal accident and health insurance segment is small, accounting for 9.9% of the total Croatian insurance industry's gross written premium in 2012
- The segment recorded a CAGR of -0.7% during the review period, largely affected by slow economic growth and a rise in unemployment
- In 2012, the government reduced the mandatory contribution rate to 13% from an earlier 15% of gross salary, which is expected to encourage private sector participation in health insurance
- The emphasis of the Croatian government on providing high-quality healthcare at an affordable price and changing demographics will also drive growth
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Croatia:
- It provides historical values for Croatia's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Croatia's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Croatia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Croatia for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Croatia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Croatia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Croatian personal accident and health insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Croatian personal accident and health insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Croatia Osiguranje d.d., Allianz Zagreb d.d, Euroherc Osiguranje d.d., Jadransko Osiguranje d.d., Grawe Hrvatska d.d.
