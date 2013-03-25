New Market Report Now Available: Personal Accident Insurance in Portugal to 2016: Market Databook

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident Insurance in Portugal to 2016: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in Portugal. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for personal accident insurance. 'Personal Accident Insurance in Portugal to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in Portugal. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Portuguese personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for personal accident insurance in the personal accident and health insurance industry in Portugal for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss and loss ratio for the period 2007 through to 2016
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering personal accident insurance in Portugal
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss and loss ratio
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Accident Insurance in Singapore to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident Insurance in Norway to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident Insurance in Finland to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident Insurance in France to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident Insurance in Colombia to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident Insurance in Poland to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident Insurance in Austria to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident Insurance in Italy to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident Insurance in Vietnam to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident Insurance in Chile to 2016: Market Databook