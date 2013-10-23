New Market Report Now Available: Pet Food in Colombia - a Snapshot (2013)

New Food market report from Mintel: "Pet Food in Colombia - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Pet Food in Colombia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers packaged, prepared dry and wet food specifically for cats and dogs. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Pet Food in Colombia is given in COP and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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