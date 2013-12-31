New Market Report Now Available: Pharmacy Retail Market in Philippines 2013

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Pharmacy Retail Market in Philippines 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Netscribes' latest market research report titled Pharmacy Retail Market in Philippines 2013 identifies the healthcare scenario, more specifically, the pharmacy retail scenario in the Philippines. The sector is dotted with a wide variety of drug distributors, wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers and has also witnessed a spurt in the number of both domestic and foreign concerns in the recent past. The country has been in the wake of a revolution with regard to decentralization of the healthcare system with precise concentration on local health provision and ramified coverage. The sector can be categorized into organized and unorganized markets, with the unorganized segment accounting for the major market share.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mercury Drug, Rose Pharmacy, South Star Drug, Inc., The Generics Pharmacy, Watsons Personal Care Stores (Philippines) Inc.
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