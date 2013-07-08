New Market Report Now Available: PharmaFocus: Vaccine Adjuvants in Infectious Disease

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Summary
Originally discovered by Glenny in the 1920s, vaccine adjuvants have remained the pharmaceutical industry's "dirty little secret". Today, vaccine adjuvants are credited with helping to bolster the immune response in the host post-vaccination. Recently, second-generation adjuvants have come under scrutiny after reports that the adjuvant used in certain pandemic influenza vaccines was linked to causing narcolepsy in Swedish and British adults. Such reports, compounded by the general mistrust of adjuvants, have resulted in these vital vaccine components becoming the scapegoat of the vaccine industry. However, immunologists and infectious disease specialists are in agreement over the beneficial uses of adjuvants in vaccines today, especially as a means to reduce the number of doses, increase the likelihood of a sustained immunological response and decrease the overall incidence of disease.
Scope
- Overview of vaccine adjuvants, including the host immune system, host cell targets, descriptions of different adjuvant classes and regulatory guidelines to seek approval for adjuvanted vaccines.
- Key topics covered include vaccines and the host immune response, adjuvant targets, and current adjuvant options (first and second generation) for the vaccine adjuvant market.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the vaccine adjuvant market. Insightful review of the key industry and governmental drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
