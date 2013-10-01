New Market Report Now Available: Practical Guide to Finding Partners

Recently published research from Current Partnering, "Practical Guide to Finding Partners ", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Current Partnering's Practical Guide to Finding Partners provides a comprehensive overview of all the steps required to identify and secure potential partnering opportunities either for an in-licensing or out-licensing activity.
The report takes the reader through the practical steps required to prepare for partnering, prepare supporting materials, identify and shortlist potential partners and opportunities, identifying and contacting the right person in the partner company, and managing of discussions through to deal negotiation.
In addition, the report provides a detailed overview of the activities a business development executive and a company should be undertaking to build and maintain an extensive contact network, and to become partner of choice, respectively.
The report is structured to take the reader step by step through the process of finding and securing partners. However, each chapter is also acts an easy access reference to the particular activity. The report contains numerous checklists and summaries of the contents of key documents required during the partnering process. The report is also provides numerous insights drawn from extensive direct industry experience and knowledge of the author and others.
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The report provides numerous examples of actual information sources and actual materials utilized by biopharma companies during their partnering efforts, allowing the reader to act on the contents of the report in order to improve their own partnering processes and activities.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the partnering process and highlights the differences between an in-licensing and out-licensing activity.
Chapter 3 provides a detailed review of the processes required for the successful identification of in-licensing opportunities. From defining the ideal opportunity and marketing partnering needs, through to desk research and short listing opportunities, the chapter takes the reader through the steps in detail and provides tips on how to overcome the most common issues.
Chapter 4 looks at the same issue from the perspective of a company seeking out-licensing partners for its product or technology. The chapter covers the same issues of ideal partner and marketing partnering opportunities, through to desk research and short listing partners. The chapter takes the reader through each step in detail and provides tips on how to overcome the most common problems confronted by those seeking to out-license. The chapter finishes by providing an overview of how to manage multiple parallel discussions with partner companies and the possibility of the partner being an alternative to venture capital funding.
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