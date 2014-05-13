New Biotechnology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Protein Expression Market by Products (Expression Vector, Service, Reagent), Application (Industrial, Therapeutic), Expression Systems (Mammalian, Prokaryotic, Baculovirus, Yeast) & by End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2018
Protein expression denotes the presence and the abundance of one or more proteins in a cell or tissue. It forms an integral part of proteomic research as many commercially important proteins are produced downstream of protein expression. The protein expression market is expected to be driven by a number of factors. In the pharmaceutical sector, decline in the productivity of R&D and the sales drop expected by the upcoming patent cliff has resulted in intense research activities. Furthermore, the rise of the biologics market will increase research related to it, while the growth of the proteomics market will boost the protein expression market to a large extent.
The intensity of research has increased in the pharmaceutical sector to compensate the lack of noteworthy results from R&D. Even though the budgets from R&D have increased over the years, the number of innovative technologies has not grown in tandem. In addition, biologics market is on the rise which will provide impetus to the research activities related to it. The growth of the proteomics industry will fuel the demand for pure proteins that are needed for research and for use in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. This demand will boost the protein expression market on a large scale.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report segments the protein expression market by expression systems, products, applications, and end users. Insect cell, mammalian cell, prokaryotic, yeast, and others are the expression system segments of the protein expression market included in this report. The product segment includes competent host cells, expression vectors, instruments, reagents, and services. The applications segment of the protein expression market comprised of industrial proteins, research applications, and therapeutic proteins. The end-user segment includes academic research, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and others. The report maps the expression system, product, application, and end user profiles in each of the 19 regional and geographic segments. It provides a granular understanding of the current market size and provides a market forecast to 2018.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Biotechnology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Gene Expression Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2018
- Proteomics Market - Global Forecast to 2018
- Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market - Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Biosimilars Market - Global Forecast to 2018
- Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market - Forecast to 2018
- Biomarkers Market - Global Trends & Forecasts (2013 - 2018)
- Genomics Market by Products - [Instruments (NGS platform, Microarray, RT-PCR), Consumables (Genechips, Reagents for DNA Extraction & Purification, Sequencing)], Services (Sequencing & Microarray Services, and Software) - Global Forecast to 2018
- Bioactive Ingredients & Product Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market [(On Premise, Cloud IAM), By Components (Provisioning, Directories, SSO, Advanced Authentication, Password Management, Audit, Compliance & Governance)] - Global Advancements, Forecast & Analysis (2013-2018)
- Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Market, Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)