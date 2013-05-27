New Market Report Now Available: Refrigeration Appliances in Russia

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Refrigeration Appliances in Russia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- During 2012, the economic recovery continued positively affecting household budgets. Increasing optimism and growing consumer confidence had a positive effect on sales of refrigeration appliances, which recorded 9% retail volume growth in 2012. According to trade sources, the highest increase in sales was witnessed in the first quarter of the year, which partly could be explained by seasonality of sales.
Euromonitor International's Refrigeration Appliances in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
