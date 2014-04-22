Recently published research from Timetric, "Reinsurance in Luxembourg, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Luxembourg is the largest hub for reinsurance business, particularly captive reinsurance, in the European Union (EU). The availability of multilingual and multicultural experts, flexible and deferrable tax regimes, and an outward-looking policy approach have made the country the leading center for insurance and reinsurance business in Europe. The Commissariat aux Assurances (CA) regulates the country's reinsurance business which, by the end of 2012, comprised 238 companies. A number of reinsurers in Luxembourg originate from France, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Spain. In terms of market size, the Luxembourg reinsurance segment increased at a CAGR of 11.1% during the review period (2008-2012).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
- Luxembourg's reinsurance segment is one of the most developed in the world.
- The country's favorable regulatory framework and advanced administrative infrastructure make it a hub for captive reinsurance business.
- Multinational reinsurers, from France, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Spain, operate in Luxembourg through subsidiaries or local brokers.
- As of 2012, there were 238 reinsurance companies licensed to conduct business in the country, of which the majority are captive.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Luxembourg:
- It provides historical values for Luxembourg's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Luxembourg's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Luxembourg and its growth prospects.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Luxembourg reinsurance segment and each sector within it.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Luxembourg reinsurance segment.
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories.
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Luxembourg insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 3Si Re SA, Abbey Reinsurance SA, Acac Lux Re I, Acm Re SA, Actelion Re SA, Actire, Aero Re SA, Afe SA, Agat Re SA, Agrassur Re SA
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian life segment's written premium fell from EUR7.4 billion in 2008 to EUR6.5 billion in 2012.
- Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian non-life segments written premium value grew from EUR6.5 billion in 2008 to EUR7.1 billion in 2012.
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Canada, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017