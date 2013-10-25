Recently published research from CRI, "Research Report on Global and China Blood Product Industry, 2013-2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Blood products are made by separating and extracting various proteins in plasma and classified into albumin products, immune globulin products, coagulation factor products and other blood products. China enterprises mainly produce nine kinds of products of the first three categories.
The concentration rate of global blood products is very high and the 5 enterprises of developed countries occupy 80-85% of the market. The global plasma volume in 2012 exceeded 30,000 tons and the market scale reached USD 17.5 billion, increasing by 7.4% YOY. The current global blood product market remains relatively stable, mainly driven by emerging economies.
There are strict regulations and high barriers to entry in China blood product industry. No new blood product manufacturing enterprises are allowed to be further established and the import of most blood product varieties is limited. By July 2013, there are only about 20 blood product manufacturers with normal production in China, with small annual plasma volumes and a low market concentration rate.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In 2012, China blood product enterprises realized a total plasma volume of 3,300 tons which decreased compared with that in 2011. The major reason was that the plasma-collecting volume of Guizhou Province accounted for nearly 30% of the total volume in China and the shut-down of many plasma stations in the province led to the drop of plasma volume in 2012.
As new plasma stations have been gradually put into operation since 2011, the plasma volume is expected to recover in 2013 and gradually reach 3,520 tons in 2011. The plasma volume will start to grow from 2014. In 2012, the market scale of China blood products was CNY 14 billion, increasing by approximately 25% YOY, mainly owing to the rise of product unit price caused by short supply. As the output volume of China blood products falls far behind domestic demand, there is no fierce competition in the market. Most products are sold at prices higher than that in the international market.
Market research by CRI has shown that the supply of blood products in China is tight and manufacturers usually have no blood products in stock. Products are usually pre-ordered. Due to the low production capacity utilization rate, most blood product enterprises in China have not planned expansion in recent years. In addition, due to the short supply, the actual prices of blood products in China market are much higher than the government's ceiling prices, so blood product enterprises can obtain high profits.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Research Report on Global and China In-vitro Diagnostic Reagent Industry, 2013-2017
- Global Airports Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Airports Industry
- Global Medical Devices Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Medical Devices Industry
- Global Business Travelers' Online Shopping Habits, 2012-2013
- Global Power Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Patient Monitoring Devices Market to 2019 - Increasing Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies Provides Significant Opportunity for Future Growth
- Wireless Communication Chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)